Cowser went 2-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Red Sox.

Cowser drove in the Orioles' first three runs Tuesday, driving in Cedric Mullins with a two-out double in the second inning before adding two more RBI with a second two-bagger in the fourth. Cowser would add a fifth RBI with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 24-year-old outfield has started over Austin Hays in three of Baltimore's last four games against right-handed pitching. Cowser's certainly run with the opportunity, going 7-for-15 with four doubles to start the year. After a rough showing in his first big-league stint last season, Cowser is starting to show why he was regarded as one of the top prospects in a loaded Orioles' system.