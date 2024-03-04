Cowser is "an (early) frontrunner" to make the Orioles' Opening Day roster, Andy Kostka of The Baltimore Banner said in an interview on 105.7 The Fan on Monday.

Cowser made some swing changes in order to be better against fastballs and has wowed so far this spring in going 4-for-11 with three home runs and three walks. The Orioles' starting outfield already appears set, but Cowser could play his way into being an active fourth outfielder. He had just a .434 OPS and a 28.6 percent strikeout rate over 77 plate appearances in the majors last season but collected a .937 OPS with 17 homers at Triple-A Norfolk.