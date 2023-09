The Orioles optioned Cowser to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday.

Cowser was brought up from Triple-A as rosters expanded to 28 men Friday, but he'll head back down to the minors with the Orioles bringing back Aaron Hicks (back from the 10-day injured list. The 23-year-old outfielder is slashing just .115/.286/.148 in the majors this season and likely would only return to the Orioles for depth purposes.