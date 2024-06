Cowser went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in a 2-1 win over the Rangers on Friday.

Cowser opened the scoring with a solo home run off Max Scherzer in the fourth inning. While the young outfielder is hitting just .203 in June, he has now homered in his past three starts and has five total in the month. On the season, Cowser is hitting .231 with 12 home runs, 34 RBI, 32 runs scored and five steals in 257 plate appearances.