Cowser went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and two runs scored in Tuesday's win against the Rays.

Cowser singled and scored in the fifth inning before putting the game out of reach with a two-run blast in the sixth. He's up to 16 home runs this season, with three of those coming in his last seven games. Prior to that, he had just one over his previous 16 contests. Cowser has produced a disappointing follow-up to an impressive rookie year; he owns a .202/.272/.397 slash line with 29 extra-base hits and 40 RBI through 87 appearances.