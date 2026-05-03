Orioles' Colton Cowser: Losing out on playing time
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
On the bench for the eighth time in nine games, Cowser appears to have faded into a part-time role with the recent return of Tyler O'Neill having created a logjam in the outfield. Cowser's reduction in playing time comes while he's struck out in 31.4 percent of his plate appearances en route to producing a porous .183/.275./217 slash line for the season.
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