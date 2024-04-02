Cowser is starting in left field and batting eighth Tuesday against the Royals, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Cowser went 1-for-3 while coming off the bench in the first four games of the season, but he'll receive his first start of the young campaign. Austin Hays has worked as Baltimore's primary left fielder thus far but is on the bench Tuesday.
