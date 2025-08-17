Orioles' Colton Cowser: Making return from concussion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles reinstated Cowser (concussion) from the 7-day injured list Sunday.
Baltimore optioned outfielder Daniel Johnson to Triple-A Norfolk to clear room on the active roster for Cowser, who missed about a week and a half while recovering from a concussion. Prior to being shelved, the 25-year-old slashed .213/.279/.401 with nine home runs and six stolen bases over 215 plate appearances on the season. Cowser should immediately settle back into an everyday role in the Baltimore outfield.
