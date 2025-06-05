Orioles' Colton Cowser: Not in Orioles' lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser is absent from the lineup for Thursday's game in Seattle.
Cowser started the first two games of the series after returning from the 60-day injured list, but he'll get some rest for this one. Jorge Mateo is in center field and Dylan Carlson is in left as the Orioles try to complete the sweep.
