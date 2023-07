Cowser is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Phillies.

Cowser had started in three of the Orioles' last four games, but the lefty-hitting outfielder will hit the bench Monday while southpaw Cristopher Sanchez takes the hill for Philadelphia. Considering that Cowser is batting just .111 through his first 36 at-bats in the big leagues, his opportunities to play against right-handed pitching could soon take a hit as well if he's unable to turn things around in the near future.