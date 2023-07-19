Cowser is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Dodgers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser had started each of the last three games at a different outfield spot and went 0-for-8 with three walks and two runs, bringing his batting average down to .111 since he was called up from Triple-A Norfolk on July 5. The lefty-hitting Cowser will retreat to the bench Wednesday while the Dodgers bring southpaw Julio Urias to the hill, and until he begins to heat up at the plate, Cowser could find himself in more of a part-time role in the Baltimore outfield. Cowser did at least see his playing-time outlook improve Wednesday with Cedric Mullins (groin) landing on the injured list, though Aaron Hicks may be first in line to replace Mullins in the everyday lineup.