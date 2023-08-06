Cowser went 1-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs scored in Saturday's 7-3 win over the Mets.

Cowser showed modest speed in the minors, topping out at 18 steals over three levels in 2022. He had seven thefts in 56 Triple-A games prior to his call-up this season. The outfielder has struggled to adjust to major-league pitching so far, batting .125 with four RBI, 15 runs scored, two doubles and and 11:20 BB:K over 70 plate appearances. Until he can hit more consistently, he'll remain in playing-time battles around the outfield.