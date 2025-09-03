Cowser went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and a run scored in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Padres.

Cowser's bat has cooled off a bit recently -- this was his first multi-hit effort in eight games. Over that span, he's 4-for-30 (.133) with a 1:15 BB:K. The outfielder is up to a .215/.278/.398 slash line with 12 home runs, 30 RBI, 28 runs scored and nine steals across 283 plate appearances this season.