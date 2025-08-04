Cowser went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Cubs.

Sunday marked just the fourth multi-hit game for Cowser across 27 games since the start of July. With Cedric Mullins now out of the fold, Cowser should see steady action in Baltimore's outfield the rest of the way despite his recent dry spell. Cowser is slashing only .209/.280/.308 with two home runs, three doubles, seven RBI and five stolen bases over his last 100 plate appearances.