Cowser went 1-for-3 with an RBI double and a stolen base during Tuesday's 4-3 extra-innings win over the Red Sox.

Cowser had to shake off a bit of rust after returning from the 7-day concussion IL on Sunday, going 1-for-10 with four strikeouts in his first two appearances. He reached safely three times Tuesday, notching a double and a pair of walks with no strikeouts. The outfielder has been striking out at a career-worst 31.7 percent clip in 2025, and he's slashing .210/.278/.390 with nine homers and seven stolen bases across 230 plate appearances.