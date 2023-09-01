Cowser was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on Friday.
Cowser is back with the big club as rosters expand. The top prospect really struggled in his initial go-round with the Orioles, managing a lowly .434 OPS over his first 77 plate appearances. It seems unlikely that he'll be given regular playing time in the final month.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Will be added when rosters expand•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Returns to Triple-A•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Picks up first steal•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: On bench again Friday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: On bench again Thursday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Out of lineup versus lefty•