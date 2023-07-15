Cowser will sit Saturday against the Marlins, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser started four consecutive games after getting called up for his MLB debut on July 5, but he's since sat for three straight contests. This particular off day comes against a lefty (Braxton Garrett), so it's no surprise to see Cowser head to the bench, though the previous two came against right-handers. Aaron Hicks will get another start in right field.