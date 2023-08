The Orioles optioned Cowser to Triple-A Norfolk on Monday.

Cowser remains one of Baltimore's top prospects, but he posted only a .434 OPS over his first 77 plate appearances at the big-league level, so Baltimore decided to send him back to the minors to open up a roster spot for the returning Aaron Hicks. Cowser owns a .996 OPS at the Triple-A level this year, so if he can get back on track at the plate he could rejoin the Orioles before the campaign comes to a close.