Orioles' Colton Cowser: Seeing more time versus righties

Cowser is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Though he'll be on the bench while the Tigers send lefty Framber Valdez to the hill for the first game of the day, the left-handed-hitting Cowser has seemingly regained a foothold in the Orioles' regular lineup versus righties. He's started in each of the Orioles' last three matchups with right-handed starters or primary pitchers, going 3-for-9 with a home run and a stolen bases in those contests. Until Dylan Beavers (oblique) returns from the injured list, Cowser and Tyler O'Neill could end up forming a loose platoon in right field.