The Orioles will call up Cowser from Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

After slashing an impressive .330/.459/.537 with 10 homers and 40 RBI through 257 plate appearances, Cowser will crack the big leagues for the first time in his career. Baltimore already has a plethora of talent in its outfield, so there's no clear path to regular playing time for the 23-year-old prospect; however, the Orioles will likely try to work Cowser into the lineup on a somewhat consistent basis.