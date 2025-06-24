Orioles' Colton Cowser: Taking seat Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Cowser is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Cowser started the previous eight games and had a .943 OPS with three homers during that stretch, but he'll take a seat against Texas lefty Jacob Latz on Tuesday. Dylan Carlson, Cedric Mullins and Ramon Laureano will start from left to right in the outfield for Baltimore.
