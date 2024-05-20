Cowser went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Mariners.

Cowser beat out a two-out infield single in the first to secure the second run of the game for the Orioles. He later added a double and a single, eventually coming around to score after both during an impressive three-hit day. It was the second three-hit game for Cowser this season with the first coming on April 11. He's now slashing .277/.371/.521 through 119 at-bats with six homers, 23 RBI, 16 runs and three steals.