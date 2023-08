Cowser will be recalled from Triple-A Norfolk when rosters expand Friday, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Cowser was sent down earlier this month after posting just a .434 OPS over his first 77 plate appearances at the big-league level. While his future remains bright, he wouldn't appear to be in line for a ton of playing time down the stretch as the Orioles try to maintain their American League East lead.