Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Cowser (concussion) will not be activated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Cowser is still going through concussion protocol and cannot be activated until he's cleared. Mansolino indicated that Cowser might not be far off from returning, but there's always an element of uncertainty with concussions.

