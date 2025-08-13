Orioles' Colton Cowser: Will not return when first eligible
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Orioles interim manager Tony Mansolino said Wednesday that Cowser (concussion) will not be activated from the 7-day injured list when first eligible Thursday, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Cowser is still going through concussion protocol and cannot be activated until he's cleared. Mansolino indicated that Cowser might not be far off from returning, but there's always an element of uncertainty with concussions.
More News
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Dealing with concussion•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Rare multi-hit game in win•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Idle for series finale•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Scores thrice, swipes bag in rout•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Idle Thursday•
-
Orioles' Colton Cowser: Continues to supply plenty of pop•