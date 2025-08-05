Martin was roughed up for six runs while failing to record an out in Monday's loss to the Phillies.

Martin notched a save last week against the Blue Jays, thrusting himself into the closer conversation as part of a bullpen that's lost Felix Bautista (shoulder) to injury and Gregory Soto, Seranthony Dominguez and Andrew Kittredge to trades. However, in his two appearances since that save Martin has entered in the sixth inning both times. He managed to pitch around a couple hits in the first of those outings, but he was not so lucky Monday. The Orioles' bullpen remains unsettled, but it seems unlikely Martin will be entrusted with another save chance anytime soon.