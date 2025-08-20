Martin picked up the save during Tuesday's extra-innings win against the Red Sox, pitching a perfect 11th inning.

Martin was the sixth Orioles reliever to pitch in the contest, but an RBI groundout by Samuel Basallo in the top of the 11th frame opened up a save chance for the 29-year-old pitcher. Baltimore's closing job appears to be wide open without Felix Bautista (shoulder), who's out for the season. Keegan Akin has blown his last two save chances and pitched the sixth and seventh innings Tuesday, Yaramil Hiraldo blew a save Tuesday and both Dietrich Enns and Yennier Cano have been shaky lately. Outside of a six-run outing against Philadelphia on Aug. 4, Martin has a 15.4 ERA and a 15:5 K:BB across 11.2 innings, which could be enough to earn some save chances in the closing weeks of the regular season.