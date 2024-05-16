Coulombe (1-0) allowed a hit in a scoreless inning and earned the win Wednesday over the Blue Jays. He did not issue a walk or strikeout a batter.

Coulombe did his part in the top of the ninth inning to keep the game within reach for the Orioles, and Adley Rutschman rewarded him by walking it off with a two-run home run. Coulombe has not allowed a run over his last seven appearances, covering 6.1 innings with a 3:0 K:BB in that span. He's at a 2.16 ERA, 0.54 WHIP and 17:2 K:BB through 16.2 innings while adding a save, eight holds and a blown save as a reliable high-leverage arm. With Craig Kimbrel's struggles jolting the Orioles into a closer committee, it appears Coulombe remains more of a setup man at this stage of the campaign.