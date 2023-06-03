site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Orioles' Danny Coulombe: Placed on bereavement list
RotoWire Staff
The Orioles placed Coulombe on the bereavement list Saturday.
Coulombe will be out 3-to-7 days as he tends to much more important matters. Josh Lester was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk to fill Coulombe's roster spot.
