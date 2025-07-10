Orioles' David Banuelos: Added to roster
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Orioles selected Banuelos' contract from Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday.
Banuelos will serve as a third catcher for an Orioles club that's dealing with myriad injuries at the position. The 28-year-old is just 5-for-48 at the plate this season with Norfolk.
