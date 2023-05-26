Tate has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right elbow and will remain on the injured list, Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Orioles manager Mike Elias said Friday that the new injury is unrelated to the right forearm flexor strain that Tate suffered over the offseason, but he'll be shut down again before then having to build back up. The 29-year-old was getting shelled to the tune of a 14.04 ERA through 10 minor-league rehab appearances.