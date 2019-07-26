Tate was recalled from Double-A Bowie on Friday, Joe Trezza of MLB.com reports.

Tate will join the big-league club to provide assistance out of the bullpen following Thursday night's 16-inning affair. He's posted a 3.48 ERA and 1.11 WHIP with a 30:9 K:BB over 33.2 innings at Double-A this season.

More News
Our Latest Stories