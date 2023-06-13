Tate (forearm/elbow) will restart a rehab assignment with Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday Andy Kostka of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Tate had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment due to a stress reaction in his right elbow, an injury which he says was a result of the buildup from his flexor strain, the issue which first sent him to the injury list. The reliever has been out all season.