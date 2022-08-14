Hall (0-1) took the loss against the Rays on Saturday, allowing five runs on five hits while striking out six and walking three over 3.2 innings.

Hall had a difficult debut against a tough opponent and was pulled after throwing 47 of 76 pitches for strikes across 3.2 frames. While he did not allow a home run, the rookie lefty allowed eight runners to reach base, which resulted in scores on a groundout, two doubles, a single and a sac fly. He flashed some of the strikeout potential he showed in the minors (14.66 K/9 in Triple-A) by striking out six in fewer than four complete innings. His 5.66 BB/9 in Triple-A also manifested in Saturday's game, as he walked three. The future is bright for Hall, but it is reasonable to expect some growing pains along the way.