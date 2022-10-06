Hall (1-1) allowed two hits and struck out two in a scoreless inning to earn the win in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Blue Jays.

Hall worked a scoreless eighth inning during the matinee and became the pitcher of record after Terrin Vavra put the Orioles ahead with a three-run blast in the bottom of the frame. Over his last four appearances of the season, Hall logged 4.1 scoreless innings with an 8:1 K:BB. He allowed multiple runs in only two of his 11 outings in the majors, though he finished the campaign with a 5.93 ERA, 1.68 WHIP and 19:6 K:BB to go with a save in 13.2 innings. He's worked as a starter in the minors and could challenge for a spot in the Orioles' rotation next spring.