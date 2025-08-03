Carlson will start in center field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Cubs.

Carlson will pick up his fourth straight start and looks like he'll be in line for a near-everyday role in the Baltimore outfield after the Orioles shipped out Cedric Mullins, Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn prior to Thursday's trade deadline. The 26-year-old switch hitter has yet to get going at the plate since being recalled from Triple-A Norfolk on July 22, going 2-for-21 with a 1:5 BB:K in nine games.