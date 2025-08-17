Carlson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.

Carlson will head to the bench after starting in each of the last five games while going 7-for-16 with two home runs, one triple, three walks, four RBI and four runs during that stretch. With Colton Cowser (concussion) returning from the injured list Sunday and with prospect Dylan Beavers also likely to get an extended audition as an everyday player in the outfield, Carlson could be competing with Jeremiah Jackson for playing time at the remaining outfield spot until Tyler O'Neill (wrist) comes off the IL.