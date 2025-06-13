Carlson went 3-for-3 with a solo home run during Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Tigers.

While the rest of his team struggled immensely with Tarik Skubal and the Tigers pitching staff, Carlson had no such struggles. The 26-year-old accounted for three of the team's four hits and the only run for the Orioles, knocking out his fourth home run of the season in the eighth. Carlson is slashing .247/.300/.452 for the year, trying to make the case that he should still see regular playing time despite the Orioles now close to full health in the outfield with Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) on a rehab assignment and looking to return soon.