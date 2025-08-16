Carlson went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Friday's 7-0 win over the Astros.

The outfielder extended Baltimore's lead with a 330-foot shot into the Crawford Boxes off Shawn Dubin in the eighth inning, his first home run since June 12 and first extra-base hit since June 22. During the prolonged 31-game homer drought, Carlson went just 13-for-88 with three RBI and five runs scored, struggling to make consistent hard contact. Friday's performance not only snapped the homerless stretch but also marked his second multi-hit effort in his last three games, offering a glimpse of improved form at the plate. On the season, the 26-year-old is slashing .200/.249/.315 with five home runs, 17 RBI and 13 runs scored across 61 games