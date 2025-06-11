Carlson is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Tigers, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Carlson had made 14 consecutive starts from May 24 through this past Sunday and slashed .292/.346/.542 with three home runs and a stolen base during that stretch, but he looks like he'll have to settle for a fourth-outfielder role after the Orioles brought Cedric Mullins back from the injured list Tuesday. With Mullins back in the fold, Carlson will hit the bench for the second game in a row, and his playing-time outlook will only worsen once Tyler O'Neill (shoulder) -- who is in the midst of a rehab assignment -- gets activated from the IL.