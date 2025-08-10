Carlson is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Athletics.

With Baltimore moving Cedric Mullins, Ramon Laureano and Ryan O'Hearn at the trade deadline and with Colton Cowser (concussion) and Tyler O'Neill (wrist) recently landing on the injured list, Carlson's standing as a regular in the Baltimore outfield appears to be relatively secure. That said, the 26-year-old has thus far done little with his extended run in the lineup, as he went 0-for-31 with a stolen base and no runs or RBI while starting each of the past 10 games. Baltimore will roll out an outfield of Greg Allen, Jordyn Adams and Jeremiah Jackson from left to right in Sunday's series finale.