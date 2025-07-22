The Orioles recalled Carlson from Triple-A Norfolk on Tuesday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Carlson is getting recalled in a corresponding move with the Orioles optioning Luis Vazquez prior to Tuesday's game. Carlson was optioned to Triple-A Norfolk July 3 and has gone 8-for-27 with two home runs and six walks across seven games since the demotion. However, he has not managed an OPS over .696 in the majors since his career high .780 OPS in 2021.