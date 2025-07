The Orioles optioned Carlson to Triple-A Norfolk on Thursday, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

His roster spot will be filled by Tyler O'Neill (shoulder), who is slated to come off the 10-day injured list prior to Friday's game in Atlanta. Carlson has a .650 OPS with four homers in 118 plate appearances across his multiple stints with the Orioles in 2025.