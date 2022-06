Prado was placed on the 7-day injured list at Single-A Delmarva on Thursday, Steve Melewski of MASNSports.com reports.

Prado made his season debut in Delmarva in late May after dealing with an unspecified injury, and he hit .317 with eight runs, three RBI and a stolen base over 12 games. While the nature of his current injury hasn't been revealed, he'll be sidelined for at least a week.