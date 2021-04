Galvis went 4-for-4 with two doubles and two runs scored in the 6-1 win over the Rangers on Saturday.

Galvis contributed plenty of hitting Saturday out of the bottom of the lineup. He has seven hits in the last three games. After starting the season off 3-for-26, Galvis has raised his batting average up to .265 and OPS to .782. The 31-year-old is a streaky hitter, but he is currently in a hot stretch over his last five.