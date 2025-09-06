Wolfram allowed one hit and no walks in two-thirds of an inning Friday against the Dodgers.

The Orioles hadn't called upon Wolfram in a week after he threw a season-high 42 pitches and yielded five runs his last time out, but the hurler was able to bounce back with a scoreless outing Friday. Although the southpaw had a ghastly 9.28 ERA through July, he's shown great improvement at run prevention recently. Over his last 11.1 innings, Wolfram has overcome a 1.50 WHIP to post a 0.79 ERA and 15:3 K:BB.