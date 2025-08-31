Jackson went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double, two total runs and four total RBI in an 11-1 win over the Giants on Saturday.

Jackson plated Baltimore's first runs of the game with a two-run homer in the third inning and added a two-run double in the eighth. The rookie extended his hitting streak to 10 games, during which he's slashing .326/.356/.558 with his first two MLB homers, four doubles, 10 RBI and six runs. Jackson's hot bat has helped him hold onto an everyday spot in the Orioles' lineup -- he's started 10 straight games, manning either third base or right field.