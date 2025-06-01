Jackson was promoted to Triple-A Norfolk on Sunday, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Jackson will make the jump to Triple-A after batting .250 with four home runs, 18 RBI, 17 runs scored and two stolen bases over 176 at-bats in 44 games with Double-A Chesapeake this season. If he impresses with Norfolk, it's possible that Jackson could make his major-league debut down the road this year.