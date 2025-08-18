Jackson went 3-for-5 with three runs in Sunday's 12-0 win over the Astros.

Though the Orioles got some reinforcement in the outfield Sunday with the return of Colton Cowser (concussion) from the 7-day injured list, Jackson ended up sticking in the lineup over Dylan Carlson. While making his fourth start in five games, Jackson finished second on the team in hits and is now batting .333 through his first 13 games with Baltimore. The Orioles are likely to prioritize playing time for Cowser and prospect Dylan Beavers over Jackson, the 25-year-old could continue to poach work from Carlson at the other spot in the outfield if he's able to remain hot at the plate. Both Jackson and Carlson could see their opportunities decline when or if Tyler O'Neill (wrist) returns from the IL, however.