Ortiz (oblique) is back in the lineup for Triple-A Norfolk on Wednesday, David Hall of The Virginia-Pilot reports.

Ortiz will start at second base and bat sixth after missing three weeks of action because of a left oblique injury. The 25-year-old infielder has posted an impressive .321/.378/.507 slash line with nine homers and 11 steals in 88 games this season at the Triple-A level.