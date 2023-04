Ortiz was recalled from Triple-A Norfolk by the Orioles on Thursday, Nathan Ruiz of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Ortiz finished strong at Norfolk last season, and it has carried over into 2023 with a .359/.389/.500 slash line. The 24-year-old is a strong defender and has experience at all infield positions other than first base. While a good prospect, Ortiz might not play enough to provide much fantasy value in his first taste of the big leagues.